Rabid raccoon identified in North Charleston, two pets potentially exposed

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday announced that a raccoon located in North Charleston recently tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found near Salamander Road and Edbillellis Road, and was brought into DHEC for testing on August 27.

This is the 20th Charleston County animal to test positive for rabies this year.

Two pets potentially exposed to the rabid raccoon have been placed in quarantine, in accordance with the SC Rabies Control Act.

Residents are encouraged to keep pets up to date on vaccinations, and if pets are found with “wounds of unknown origin,” DHEC should be contacted.