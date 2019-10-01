Racial Bias Audit; City of Charleston releases Preliminary Report

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston releases the Preliminary Results of the Racial Bias Audit on the Charleston Police Department.

The 135-page report can be found here. CNA, an externally hired company, has been putting together these findings since January of this year. They looked at 5 different areas of the Charleston Police Department:

Use of Force Traffic Stops and Field Contacts Internal/External Complaints Recruitment and Hiring Community Engagement

Out of those areas, 48 different findings are recorded. CNA provided 72 recommendations to each area that they felt could use some improvement.

“We really have a lot of work to do. So, we rolled our sleeves up and we’re going about that work,” says Chief of Police Luther Reynolds.

Reynolds believes that this audit could be a turning point for the department. Having that transparency with the audit could help strengthen their relationship with the community.

The preliminary results showed many different areas that the Charleston Police Department could improve on; racial disparities, internal complaints and training.

“We want to be different for it. We want to be the best agency we can possibly be. There are significant things in this report that will make us better,” says Reynolds.

For example, finding number 5 reads, “Analyses of CPD’s traffic stop data indicate racial disparities in stop rates and search decisions during traffic stops where a warning was issued.”

It’s recommendation states, “5.1 CPD should develop an action plan to address the possibility of implicit bias in the department, including concrete activities such as training for officers.”

These findings are not the final report. After 30 days of “community feedback,” CNA will draw up the finished product.

In the mean-time, community members can send comments and concerns to smartjustice@cna.org.

The Charleston Police Department plans to tackle the list of improvements little by little. Chief Reynolds says that they are more than ready and have already began some of the tasks.

“We’re not doing this just to check the block,” says Reynolds. “We’ve embraced this report, we’ve embraced the findings, we’ve embraced the dialogue and this discussion.”

Community meetings will be taking place in addition to the e-mail feedback options. No word on the dates or times for those meetings, updates will follow.





