Racial Diversity and Reconciliation Committee created in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In response to recent local and national events, the City of Charleston is moving forward with plans to create a Racial Diversity and Reconciliation Committee. An ordinance to officially create the committee will be passed at a meeting on Tuesday.

The commission will be led by Charleston City Council members William Dudley Gregorie and Jason Sakran. It will focus on items such as education, housing, economic opportunity, and controversial monuments/statues like the John C. Calhoun Statue.

The city has already appointed Amber Johnson as Director of Diversity and Reconciliation.