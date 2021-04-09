Racial Justice Network calls for investigation into Daniel Jenkins Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network on Friday sent a letter to Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait calling for an investigation into Daniel Jenkins Academy.

The group said that members are “justifiably concerned over the latest incident involving a teacher’s insensitive racial ‘rhyme'” and “other violence and disciplinary incidents as they relate to staff and students.”

The Racial Justice Network points out that the school was “initially designed to accommodate disruptive students to reduce the district’s suspension and expulsion rates after public outcry regarding minority students being disproportionately suspended and expelled.” However, approximately 97% of the students referred to DJA for disciplinary problems are African Americans.”

Additionally the Racial Justice Network points out that special education students are also enrolled at DJA. They question whether special education students and students with disciplinary problems have classes together and whether it is a “reasonable expectation for the two to cohabitate without additional problems?”

As such, the Racial Justice Network is requesting the following data: