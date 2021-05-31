Racial Justice Network comments on vandalism of Denmark Vesey monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network on Monday released a statement in response to the vandalism of the Denmark Vesey monument in Hampton Park.

Leaders said that they are “terrified not out of fear, but out of concern. Why is this happening? When will it stop? How can we prevent this from happening again?”

The base of the monument was vandalized over the weekend, with the granite base of the statue being cracked.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Read the full statement below: