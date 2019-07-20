Rain into rainbows; lemonade stand brings community together

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When you think of the recipe for lemonade, the ingredients are pretty simple.

Water. Sugar. Lemons.

You take something sour and add in some sweet. Before you know it you’re enjoying a glass on the front porch.

That’s how Meredith Sallee lives her life with breast cancer. She’s taken a horrible situation and used it to spread light to others.

Tonight she, along with her friends and family, put together a lemonade stand to raise money for a non-profit called “Share Our Suzy.”

The organization helps women with breast cancer pay for their bills while they are facing treatment. They gave the Sallee family $2,000 to help pay their mortgage.

Sallee claims it was a weight lifted off her family’s shoulders. Her son Austin was so thankful for “Save Our Suzy” helping his mom that he wanted to have a lemonade stand to raise money.

But this wasn’t your ordinary lemonade stand.

People from all over the Mount Pleasant community donated baked goods, coolers, rainbow-colored decorations (Meredith’s favorite), balloons and everything else in-between.





Meredith strongly believes that one of the biggest things that has gotten her through treatment has been making what she calls “rainbow connections.”

“The power of positivity is huge. You take a nightmare and turn it into epic fun.” Meredith Sallee

These connections happen when she meets people that inspire and give her hope. One of her biggest “rainbow connections” was meeting her friend Brandi Moore.

Brandi has the exact same kind of breast cancer as Meredith. While that connection may seem negative, it helped them bond at a time where they needed each other most.

“It was just kinda weird how we met,” says Brandi. “It was like it was supposed to happen.”

These two ladies still want to encourage others while going through their own struggles. Thankfully, they don’t have to do it alone.

Seeing the community of people coming together just shows that there is still so much goodness in the world…even in the darkest of times.

While the lemonade stand was a success and raised almost $500, you can always donate to Share Our Suzy by clicking here. You can also support Meredith’s Making Strides fund for the walk this October by clicking here.