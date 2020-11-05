Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center hosting virtual Veterans Day parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is making sure Lowcountry Veterans get proper recognition this Veterans Day, despite COVID-19 precluding the annual parade.

Instead, the hospital is hosting a virtual Veterans Day parade, which will be streamed on the hospital’s Facebook Page.

The hospital has been working for weeks to put together the special video, which “will feature a compilation of videos submitted form community leaders and members that all show gratitude for those who served.”

The community was invited to submit clips, and VFW posts filmed their own ‘mini parades’ for inclusion in the video.

Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks said that despite the disappointment of not being able to hold a traditional parade, he is ” grateful we have the technology to bring messages from our community to our Veterans.”

He continued, saying that he hopes the over 80,000 local Veterans enjoy their special day.

You can watch the event by clicking here at 12:00 p.m. on November 11.