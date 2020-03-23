Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center implements no visitors policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Effective Tuesday, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center (VAMC) will join the list of hospitals restricting visitors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the VAMC, the policy is designed to “prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in a joint effort to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Exceptions to the policy will be made for: