Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center to showcase technology on ‘Today Show’ Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Wednesday will be featured on NBC’s ‘Today Show’ to highlight a novel device helping Veterans with hearing loss.

The 3D printed device was developed at the VAMC’s 3D Innovation Center and is the first of its kind to be approved for compassionate use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The stent does not require surgery and can be easily removed by the wearer. After receiving compassionate use approval, it was implanted “into the ear canal of a 76-year-old Veteran patient with a rare medical condition that caused the ear canal to collapse.”

The VAMC’s Director and CEO, Scott Isaacks, said that the project “was the first of many initiatives [they] are planning aimed at improving the lives of [their] Veterans using this emerging technology.”

Host Craig Melvin visited the VAMC in March to highlight the unique work being done on behalf of Veterans in the community.