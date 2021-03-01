Ranky Tanky, Shovels and Rope, Lee Barbour to appear in MUSC College of Nursing virtual benefit concert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local musicians will appear in an upcoming virtual concert to honor front line nurses and benefit nursing education programs.

The Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Nursing announced on Monday it will host a virtual benefit concert that will feature special performances from Grammy award-winning band Ranky Tanky, Shovels and Rope, Lee Barbour, an MUSC nurses’ choir and more.

The virtual concert will take place for free at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10th.

Viewers are encouraged to give what they can to honor front line nurses and benefit nursing education programs and scholarship opportunities for future nurses.

In a press release Monday, MUSC said its well-trained nursing “rock stars” are vital to meeting the nationwide need for health care related – even before the pandemic.

“I am deeply moved and grateful that so many talented musicians and people have volunteered their time and extraordinary talents to support MUSC College of Nursing students,” said Dr. Linda S. Weglicki, dean of the MUSC College of Nursing. “Music is the universal language of people and has the ability to comfort as well as inspire us when things are difficult. I believe we can all use an extra dose of inspiration in today’s uncertain times.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is also expected to make an appearance during the virtual concert.

You can attend the virtual concert by visiting the MUSC College of Nursing website: https://nursing.musc.edu/benefit