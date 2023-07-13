

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home that was left abandoned along Davison Road in Hollywood could be removed in the near future thanks to actions taken by the surrounding towns.

Residents said the mobile home has become an eyesore; it’s been there for so long it now appears on Google Maps. But what you won’t see on Google Maps is that the trailer is still furnished.

On Thursday, Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said he is working with Hollywood Mayor Chardale Murray to create a timeline for a speedy demolition and removal of the trailer. Tumbleston said once the owner of the trailer signs an approval letter, the towns will work together to remove it.

“We’re waiting on that letter to come back executed with a signature, and then we’ve solicited bids and we will partner with Hollywood on getting it out. And just as soon as we get the document back from the owner, court cases and all that aside, we’ll get it cleaned up, we’ll get it moved out,” said Mayor Tumbleston.

News 2 spoke with the crew working to help remove the trailer, Berry Demolition. Once they are given the go-ahead, the process of removing the trailer will take 2 to 3 days. After the demolition crew surveyed the area, like many, they agree it must go.

“I mean its definitely got to go, needs demolishing that’s all. There’s probably no saving it and moving it again from now, so yeah it definitely has to be torn down and moved from here,” said one crew member.

Over in Hollywood, newly elected Mayor Murray is still getting settled into office, but said that won’t stop her from doing what she can to have the trailer removed from Davison Road.

“That feels good you know, to know that this trailer has been sitting out here almost two months. My word is my bond. I called the Mayor of Ravenel and when I called him he said ‘Hey we got to do whatever we can to do to make this happen’ and here it is,” said Mayor Murray.

Concerned resident, Jerry Gray, who first told News 2 about the trailer, says he’s happy to see progress being made.

“If you don’t have a plan, you don’t have a clue. Ideally, a plan is being formulated. That’s why I say I’m optimistic with a little dose of caution,” said Gray.

News 2 will continue following this story as the community awaits the removal.