Ravenel Bridge cable inspections to cause lane, sidewalk closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be conducting “periodic cable inspections and necessary sidewalk repairs” on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge beginning Monday, August 2.

From August 2 through August 21, “the sidewalk will be undergoing inspections of the cables.” Work zones will be set up along the sidewalk and pedestrians are asked to avoid those areas.

Lane closures will begin on August 11 and operate on the following schedule:

August 11-14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Right lane southbound

August 16-19 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Left lane northbound

Drivers and pedestrians should obey all posted traffic signs and speed limits.