Ravenel residents react to proposal for ‘Golden Grove’ mixed-use development

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposal for a new development in the Town of Ravenel would bring more than 300 homes and new businesses to the area. Ravenel residents say they have mixed feelings on the plan.

The nearly 600 acre mixed-use development just off Highway 17 in Ravenel would bring 381 homes to the area, a shopping plaza and medical services to the town. Town officials hope the new development would bring an economic boost to the area.

The plan also includes commercial space and resource extraction through mining. Some residents say they are excited while others fear the impacts the development could have on the town.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” says Rhonda Hailey. “We’re not ready for this.”

The plot of land is a little more than 597 acres and lies between Old Jacksonboro Road and Highway 17. The development would be annexed into the Town of Ravenel to receive sewer services. Hailey worries the town isn’t ready for the construction.

“Our roads are so bad, we live down the road,” says Hailey. “We can’t even get out on the road.”

Other residents say the plan is exciting for the small town. The project has been approved by DHEC and SCDOT and includes storm water runoff mitigation and traffic studies. The main entrance for the development would be located on U.S. 17.

“Building stuff around here and they’re not even building roads to accommodate it,” says Hailey. “We go in to town and it’s bumper to bumper traffic.”

Ravenel Mayor Steve Tumbleston says the land was originally zoned for 1,400 houses before the town negotiated with the property owner to drop the number of houses to just under 400. He sees it as a smarter way to develop to the area but some remain unsure.

“I mean we’re still rural thank god but the contractors come in here and they build and then they go back to the ocean or wherever the heck they live and we’re stuck with the traffic and the mess,” says Hailey.

Town Council is set to hold a public hearing on the development plan to let residents voice concerns or ask questions Tuesday July 6th before council’s regularly scheduled meeting for the month. The public hearing begins at 5:45 p.m.