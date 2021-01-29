Ray-Mont Logistics to establish operations in Charleston County, create 85 new jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A global logistics company is establishing operations in Charleston County.

Ray-Mont Logistics, which was first established in Montreal, Canada back in 1992, serves as a one-stop shop for a variety of logistical needs and enhances the customer experience on a global scale.

The $16 million investment will be located off Remount Road in North Charleston and will create 85 new jobs.

“When a great company like Ray-Mont Logistics chooses to establish operations in South Carolina, it’s yet another testament to the fact that our state is open for business. Congratulations on this new investment in the Charleston County community, and we look forward to Ray-Mont Logistics’ success for many years to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Leaders say the new facility will increase the company’s capacity and logistical capabilities to better serve its clients.

“Our world-class assets continue to be a driving factor in site selection. Ray-Mont Logistics recognized that Charleston County is positioned to move product efficiently and in a cost-effective manner,” said Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor. “This is an important investment for our area, and we congratulate all parties involved.”

Work on the facility is expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.

Individuals interested in joining the Ray-Mont Logistics team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. Charleston County was also awarded a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.