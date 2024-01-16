CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “Reading Around the Bases”, a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program, kicked off Tuesday for second-grade students in the Charleston County School District (CCSD).

The partnership between CCSD and the Charleston RiverDogs is in its 8th year and encourages students to read and develop English skills further.

“Our district has experienced significant growth in English Language Arts over the past few years,” said CCSD Chief Academic Officer Michelle Simmons. “There are many reasons for that success, and we are confident this partnership with the RiverDogs is a factor in that success. We are so thankful for their consistent and unwavering support.”

Students receive a scorecard, tracking sheet, and a personal baseball card. Every night, students log their reading minutes into a digital platform and attempt to round the bases with their minutes.

The first base is 100 minutes, the second base is 200 minutes, the third base is 300 minutes, and the home run is 500 minutes; students keep track with the hope of winning a trip to a RiverDogs game.

Another incentive is that the top 25 readers at each school participating get honored at a specific RiverDog game throughout the season. This year, 19 schools are participating.

“The RiverDogs are excited for another season of Reading Around the Bases to get underway,” stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “This program continues to be a staple of our efforts in the community each year. We know how important it is for children in our community to be excited about reading. The opportunity for our staff to play a small part in creating that excitement is extremely fulfilling.”

Kickoff on Tuesday was at Chicora Elementary School, and some guests who attended were Charleston Southern Head Baseball Coach Marc McMillan and a few CSU baseball players.