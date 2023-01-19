CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual event aimed at encouraging children to read all while having a little fun will return for its seventh season beginning next week.

Second-graders from 16 Charleston County schools will participate in a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program with the Charleston RiverDogs known as “Reading Around the Bases.” Each student will receive a “reading challenge packet” that includes a scorecard, tracking sheet, and their own personal baseball card.

To move around the bases on the scorecard, a child must read a certain number of pages: 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, 300 pages for a triple, and 500 pages for a home run.

District leaders said special guests from the RiverDogs will visit participating schools during the program’s run to help encourage and engage students as volunteer readers.

“We appreciate the RiverDogs’ consistent support for this program,” said CCSD’s Interim Chief Academic Officer, Michelle Simmons. “With Vision 2027 now in place, our goal of all fifth-grade students in the district reading on grade level by June 2027, having this level of encouragement in literacy from an established community partner is vital.”

“The RiverDogs are thrilled to once again partner with the Charleston County School District for one of our key community initiatives leading into a brand new season, as we have since 2016-17,” stated RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. “We know how important it is for young members of our community to find excitement when it comes to reading and take great pride in playing a small role in developing that excitement.”

The top 25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at select RiverDogs’ games during the upcoming season.