Record funds raised for Charleston Animal Society at Applause for Paws Gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Saturday held the Applause for Paws Gala, raising a record amount of funds for animals in need.

This year’s live auction raised $680,000 was raised at the event, which will help the Charleston Animal Society continue its lifesaving work for injured and homeless animals.

The new “No Kill South Carolina 2024” license plate was unveiled at the gala as part of the organization’s effort to make South Carolina a no kill state.

CEO Joe Elmore said that “creating the ‘No Kill South Carolina 2024’ license plate is important to us as not only does it help to generate needed funds to achieve the goal of finding every adoptable pet a loving home, but the plate also brings awareness to the plight of animals across the state.”

News 2’s Carolyn Murray, who is a Charleston Animal Society Board member, served as the mistress of ceremonies.