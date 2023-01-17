CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Recovery Room bar in Downtown Charleston can remain atop its cardboard throne, once again achieving the distinction of selling the most Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR) beer in the world.

The dive bar announced on its Facebook page that for the ninth straight year, it has sold more PBR than any other establishment on earth.

“Champions are made, not born,” the post said, “but once again Charleston, you can raise your cheap beer and toast.”

The establishment thanked its loyal patrons, which include Charleston’s own Bill Murray and Darius Rucker, for helping secure the top spot in 2022.

Now, Recovery Room’s sights are set on keeping the title for the tenth straight year.