Recycling being diverted after machine breakdown in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is now sending all recycling to the Bees Ferry landfill following a machine breakdown at the Romney Street Material Recovery Facility.

Replacement parts are expected to be installed Thursday with a goal to resume processing next week.

The county completed a retrofit of the old processing equipment and constructed of 10,000 square foot building on site to cover the recyclables. During the last few months, curbside contamination combined with the age of the equipment has caused failures, leading to delays in processing material.

Recyclables are currently being stored on site but space is limited.

According to Shawn Smetana with Charleston County, contaminated materials are defined as material placed in carts that cannot be processed in the recycling system.

Smetana said textiles, like clothing, wrap around machines and stress the equipment, and food waste, plastic bags and other non-recyclables are continuing to negatively affect operations.

A new state of the art recycling facility is currently being built in Charleston County which is expected to open next summer.

Until the machine is fixed, residents can help by limiting curbside contamination and make efforts to reduce and reuse as much as possible.