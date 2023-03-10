CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- People living in certain Charleston County neighborhoods will soon have their recycling picked up on a different day.

According to Charleston County Environmental Management, the changes will take effect the first week of April.

The following communities in Mount Pleasant will have their recycling picked up every other Wednesday beginning April 5:

Bayview Acres

Old Village

Old Mount Pleasant

In addition, those living on the Isle of Palms will have their recycling picked up every other Thursday beginning April 6.

Anyone with questions can contact the county by email at recycle@charlestoncounty.org.