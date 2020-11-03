Red Cross assisting over 30 people after apartment fire in West Ashely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Red Cross on Monday announced that the organization is assisting over 30 people after an apartment fire in West Ashley damaged at least 12 units.

The fire occurred at the Hawthorne Westside Apartments, and was contained to building three, according to apartment officials.

Volunteers with the Red Cross provided “comfort kits, personal hygiene items, and financial assistance for immediate needs to the families impacted.”

Executive Director of the Lowcountry Chapter of the Red Cross cautioned about the recent increase in apartment fires, saying “in the last month, we have seen several large apartment fires in the Charleston area. As temperatures continue to drop it is important to remember that fires can happen anywhere at any time. I remain so grateful for our volunteers that remain committed to continue carrying out the mission of the Red Cross.”