Red Cross: Blood, platelet donations decreasing as need remains high

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is urgently appealing to the public for blood and platelet donations as the organization experiences “historically low inventory levels.”

According to the Red Cross, donation was down about 10% in August, despite high demand from hospitals.

In order to recover from the current shortage, the Red Cross says that it would need to “collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month.”

Experts attribute the shortage in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Cross’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pampee Young, said “it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds,” noting that “fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months.”

To encourage donations, anyone who donates through the end of September will. receive a commemorative t-shirt (while supplies last) and a coupon for a free haircut at Sport Clips. Anyone who donates in October will receive either a coupon for a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich or a $5 e-giftcard to a merchant of their choice.

Multiple blood drives are scheduled throughout the month in the Lowcountry. Click here to schedule an appointment.