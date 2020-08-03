Red Cross is standing by to assist with Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Red Cross is standing at the ready if they are needed in the Lowcountry because of impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The storm will continue to impact the South Carolina coast throughout the day Monday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and flooding.

The Red Cross of South Carolina spent much of the weekend mobilizing volunteers and identifying storm shelters should they be needed.

Several volunteers spent time pre-placing shelter kits, cots, blankets and supplies at potential shelters along the coast on Saturday.

News 2 spoke with Ben Williamson, the communications director for the Red Cross Palmetto SC Region about how the organization prepares for storms and responds during and after a disaster. You can watch that interview above.