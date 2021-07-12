Red Cross offering donors gift cards to address urgent blood shortage

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to anyone who donates blood by July 31 as the country faces a severe shortage in blood supply.

According to the Red Cross, the need for all blood types is critical, but the agency is especially in need of type O and platelet donors.

To prevent further delays in patient care, the Red Cross says it would need to collect over 1,000 additional donations daily.

The increased need is due to “an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries,” according to the Red Cross.

In addition to the $10 Amazon gift card, donors will be entered into a drawing to win free gas for a year (up to $5,000) and/or a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

