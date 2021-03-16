Red Cross SC receives $1M donation

An evacuee rests on a cot in an American Red Cross shelter at R.B. Stall High School on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in North Charleston, S.C. Officials estimate around 300 people have sought shelter here as Hurricane Dorian approaches the South Carolina coast. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Red Cross on Tuesday announced that it has received a $1,000,000 donation from a local donor.

While she asked to remain anonymous, the donor released the following statement:

“I feel a commitment to the Red Cross and feel a level of ownership toward our lifesaving mission. It’s part of my volunteer responsibility to engage and educate people about the work that we do. It’s not about me. It’s about them, the people we serve.”

The Red Cross said that it is “thrilled to accept this gift and excited to save even more lives across the Lowcountry and beyond.”

Red Cross Giving Day is March 24.