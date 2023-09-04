CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual Labor Day parade kicked off a day-long celebration Monday in the Red Top community.

Organizers say the parade has taken place in Red Top for the past 40 years – and after a brief pause because of the coronavirus pandemic – returned for the first time Monday morning since 2019.

“We’re just very excited to be able to have it again, and bring the festivities back to our community,” said Jamal Wright, vice president of the Red Top Community Association. “This is a big thing for our community. We are a community that’s built on unity and love.”

Red Top is situated off Highway 17 in the southern portion of Charleston County near West Ashley and Johns Island.

Wright said they typically see between 500 and 1,000 people for the festivities. It boasts a large crowd of car clubs, churches, businesses, and organizations that participate each year. After the parade, attendees were invited to Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church for an afternoon of fellowship, food, fun and games.

“The kids are going back to school, so it’s one big chance for everybody to come together and then we have a big festival at Lovely Hill church with food and jump castles and games. Everybody in the community looks forward to it,” Wright said.

The festival takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.