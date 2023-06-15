North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – This Saturday will mark more than three decades since the deadly explosion at a North Charleston chemical plant, Albright and Wilson.

The explosion claimed the lives of nine people and injured dozens of workers. Three firefighters were also injured in the aftermath.

Witnesses on June 17th, 1991 said the blast could be heard for miles.

The explosion was believed to have been caused by an unexpected chemical reaction. State representative Wendell Gilliard revisited the location of the blast and recalled what happened when he heard the news.

“When I heard about the explosion the first thing that came to my mind was that all my friends were out there, and I was real concerned like many others during that period. I’d lost my best friend, one of my best friends, in the explosion,” said Gilliard.

The site manager at the time said most of the people who died in the explosion were not employees of the plant, but were subcontractors installing insulation around pipes.

Today, those who were killed are still being honored and remembered more than three decades later.

Below is a list of those who died in the explosion:

Gregory A. Pye, 29, of Bonneau

Steven M. Evans, 35, of North Charleston

Timothy J. Chubb, 22, of North Charleston

Brian S. Kenny, 27, of Hanahan

Francis Smalls, 34, of Charleston

Richard Carl Westbury, 28, of Hanahan

Harold Gates, 38, of Summerville

Mark Anthony Hughes, 37, of Goose Creek

Dennis Douglas, 45, of Moncks Corner