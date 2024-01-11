CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly renovated library is set to open later this month on the peninsula.

The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the refurbished John L. Dart Library on Monday, Jan. 29. The community is welcome to attend.

The branch closed in October 2022 to undergo updates that were part of an ongoing $108.5 million referendum-funding project that was passed in 2014 by Charleston County voters. The project’s goal was to build five new libraries and renovate existing branches.

Enhancements at the library include new interior finishes, shelving, furniture, and technology upgrades. They library also refreshed its collection of items like books and audiobooks.

There is also a new community meeting space.

“We’re excited to show patrons the incredible transformation that has taken place at Dart,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “The updates at the branch offer the surrounding community a modern library equipped with resources, services, and technology that complement our updated collection.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. at the branch (1067 King Street).