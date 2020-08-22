Regal Cinemas reopens two locations in the Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCBD) – The pandemic has been shutting down shops and businesses temporarily or permanently over the course of the past few months. But on Friday, movie lovers in the Lowcountry rejoiced as they were able to attend a few Regal Cinema Theaters for the first time since March.

Moviegoer Samuel Libman said he’s happy to get out of the house to see a movie in person and feels safe doing so.

Oh I’m very excited, it’s been several months I haven’t seen a movie since the beginning of March. It’s been almost 6 months and I’m really excited to go back to the movies. Samuel Libman, Moviegoer

Not only is he excited about the theater being reopened Libman said he was also excited to see his favorite movie Jaws for only $5.

That price is part of Regal Cinemas promotion to get people back to the theater. But that’s not all the company is doing, they are also taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID–19. According to their site, some of those precautions will be alternating concession registers and two seats in between each guest.

Staff and moviegoers are required to wear a mask at all times, there will be wall mounted hand sanitizers and sanitizer at the entrances and exits of the theaters. Arcade games, vending machines and water fountains will be closed for public usage.

Derrick Lemmon, a Daniel Island resident said, he read all about the precautions online ahead of buying his ticket for ‘Unhinged’ featuring Russel Crowe.

He added that he believes the community needs the reopening. Lemmon said that he has missed the movies and is glad to be able to be back in front of a screen.

I looked ahead on everything online before I bought my ticket online and I think it’s going to be safe—I’m looking forward to the entertainment. Derrick Lemmon, Daniel Island Resident

The company also stated on their site that if you’ve purchased a ticket ahead of the movie and feel COVID-19 symptoms coming on, you may request a refund for your ticket.

