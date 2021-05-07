Regal movie theaters set to reopen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Is Friday movie night at home due to the pandemic? Well that’s changing today. Regal Cinemas in the Lowcountry are opening again today.

Hundreds of excited moviegoers are ready to catch a show here at Regal Palmetto Gardens in Mount Pleasant. Locals say they are ready to sit down in a theater for the first time since the pandemic started.

Matt Wake a regular movie goer prior to the pandemic says “it’s different watching a movie in a theater, we’ve been stuck at home watching for a year watching in our living room which has been fine but it’s different when you can get out with other people on the big screen.”

Regal theatres closed all of its theaters back in October.

Now after months of waiting, movie goerss are excited to get their popcorn ready.

It’s been a tough year for the theatre industry financially, both for big chains and for local theatres.

Terrace theater in Charleston has been open for a few months. But manager Clay Mae says “we are excited that regal is reopening today to get life back to some sort of normalcy. We don’t see it as any competition.”



As for movie-goers, they’re just excited to sit down in the dark theatre and grab some snacks.

Kelsey Miller says” I can not wait to get back in there and get some of that buttery popcorn.”

Showings here at Regal Palmetto Grande will go until about 8:00 p.m. and matinee shows start at noon on Saturday and Sunday.