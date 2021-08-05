Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The eighth annual SC Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival is coming to Brittlebank Park on Sunday, August 29.
From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy jerk-seasoned foods, beer, wine, and reggae music.
There will be live performances, a DJ, Jamaican Ludo and Dominoes games, and a pepper eating contest.
General admission tickets are $25.00 and include access to vendors and entertainment. Scotch Bonnet tickets are $40.00 and include admission, a 9oz engraved wine glass, and “a complimentary jerk sample paired with wine.”
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.