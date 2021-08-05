Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival coming to Charleston

Liz Haye, left, and Yvonne Edwards wave their country’s flag at the 50th anniversary of Jamaica’s independence celebration in Miramar, Fla. Monday, Aug. 6, 2012. Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago are celebrating 50 years of independence from Great Britain this month. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The eighth annual SC Reggae, Jerk, and Wine Festival is coming to Brittlebank Park on Sunday, August 29.

From 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., guests can enjoy jerk-seasoned foods, beer, wine, and reggae music.

There will be live performances, a DJ, Jamaican Ludo and Dominoes games, and a pepper eating contest.

General admission tickets are $25.00 and include access to vendors and entertainment. Scotch Bonnet tickets are $40.00 and include admission, a 9oz engraved wine glass, and “a complimentary jerk sample paired with wine.”

