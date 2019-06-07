Registered sex offender wanted after removing GPS monitoring device

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a registered sex offender who they say removed GPS monitoring after being released from jail and cannot be located.

According to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, Shymon Maleek Chaplin, 20, is wanted for a violation of electronic monitoring.

Chaplin was released from the Department of Corrections on May 31st with a GPS monitor after being convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On the evening of June 6th, 2019, they say Chaplin removed his GPS monitor and his whereabouts are currently unknown. He is facing 10 years in the Department of Corrections for this violation.

Officials say Chaplin has ties to the West Ashley and North Charleston areas of Charleston County.

He is described as a black male, 5’8” in height and is approximately 140 pounds. He has a piercing in his left year.

The public is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at 843-998-4079 with any information or call the Crime Stoppers Anonymous tip line at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward of up to $1,000.00 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.