Registration ends Tuesday for MPRD Spring sports

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday, January 21 is the last day to register for Spring sports with the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department (MPRD).

Registration will close Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

MPRD introduced a new registration system this winter, so those who have not yet registered using the new system should register in person tomorrow, according to MPRD.

Proof of residency and birth certificates or passports are required for all children registering.

Residents can register at:

R.L. Jones Center- 391 Egypt Road

G.M. Darby Building- 302 Pitt Street

Park West Program Building- 1251 Park West Blvd

Park West Pool- 1251 Park West Blvd

To check program availability, click here.