NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Cops Athletic Program has opened registration for upcoming swim lessons.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for the lessons, which will take place at the North Charleston Aquatic Center.

Lessons will be on March 8 and 9, with the first group going from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the second group going from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Click here to register.