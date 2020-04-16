Regular trash collection schedule to resume in City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Regular trash pickup services- including yard debris and bulk items- will resume in the City of Charleston on Monday, April 20.

City officials note that due to the high volume of trash, “it may take two to three weeks to get everything collected,” but crews will pick up as much as they can on their normal routes.

Garbage (meaning items inside green carts) collection will continue on its current schedule. Precautionary measures, such as crews not picking up any materials left outside of the carts, will remain in place. These measures are “in an effort to limit employees’ potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Items that do not fit in the garbage bins can be taken to Charleston County Convenience Centers.