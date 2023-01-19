MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – REI Co-Op, the major camping and outdoor retailer, will open a store in Mount Pleasant this February.

The 21,500 square-foot store will be located in Indigo Square in the space that was previously a GreenWise Market. REI is celebrating the grand opening February 17 through 19 with events, giveaways, live music, and more.

Doors will open at 9:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10:00 a.m. Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, REI will host an outdoor social from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. There will be music, nonprofits, and representatives from brands like Adidas, Brooks Running, ENO, HOKA, Osprey, and more.

The store will sell “a wide assortment of top-quality outdoor gear and apparel for camping, hiking, cycling, running, fitness, paddling, climbing and more,” according to a press release. It will also have “a specialty bike and ski shop staffed with certified mechanics to tune or repair equipment.”

Co-op members can access benefits like discounts on services and experiences and a used gear trade-in program.

In honor of the opening, REI has donated $10,000 each to local nonprofits Charleston Waterkeeper and the Coastal Expeditions Foundation.

The business said that it is excited to continue partnering with nonprofits “that create access to outdoor places and offer transformational outdoor experiences for all people.”