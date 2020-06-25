Religious groups cry out for renewed hope in the City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Amidst a rainy afternoon in Downtown Charleston, dozens of community members gather in the pews of Citadel Square Baptist Church. Through a night of prayer; religious leaders shed light on the importance of unity.

“Cohesiveness and understanding; moving past and overcoming the racial divide that has been here in Charleston,” says community member Jessica Bright.

Multiple churches and religious organizations worked in collaboration for this vigil to happen. Each pastor gave a sermon; with reoccurring themes such as finding light in dark times, learning to truly love your neighbor, and realizing that many hearts need to be changed.

“The religion aspect just brings into the love component. The whole component of loving thy neighbor; and that doesn’t even need to stay in the religious or spiritual aspect. It’s more about being compassionate and understanding,” says Bright.

Religious leaders spoke on the significance of seeing the John C. Calhoun statue come down Wednesday afternoon. “The road of social justice and healing will take time,” remarks one of the leaders.

While recent events within the Black Lives Matter Movement have shed light on social justice issues; some discussed that this should only be the beginning.

“I hope that there’s more, I hope that this is only the beginning and not just a final point,” says Bright.

