Religious leaders lead peaceful protests in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, several peaceful protests and prayer walks took place throughout Downtown Charleston.

Reverend Eric Manning of Emanuel AME Church was among the multiple church leaders, city officials, and members of the National Action Network participating in the events. He said that he was there to let people know “that they are not alone, that we will stand with them and that we will help them along the way.”

Reverend Manning spoke about the many young people involved in the protests, like Chris Singleton, whose mother was killed in the Emanuel AME shooting in 2015. Reverend Manning showed a lot of faith in the young people, saying “if we have enough courage to listen to them and we take the time to support them, we know that they can be the change we need during this time.”

As more protests and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the weekend, community leaders and law enforcement officials are praising the peaceful protests and urging future protests to follow suit.