SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The remains of a Summerville man have been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Alvin W. Sumpter, 41, was found on the side of Sanibel Lane near Saginaw Drive in Eutawville, S.C. on December 19.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy has been performed and the results are pending toxicology.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.