Remembering R.B.’s: Restaurant owner looks back at the last 60 years

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- R.B.’s Seafood Restaurant on Shem Creek has been a well-known spot for over 60 years. It’s owner, Ronnie Boals, is ready to close this chapter of his life.

“It’s been a good business. It really has for me. Fun times, but there were hard times too, you know?”

He says that working in the restaurant industry was his calling. He bought his first restaurant when he was only 23 years old.

“It was in my blood for some reason, I just enjoyed it,” he says. “I enjoyed it up until the day I signed the last papers.”





Tim Evans has been working with Boals since 1975. He says that books could be filled with the memories they’ve made over the years.

“If he doesn’t like you, he doesn’t like you. But, when he does like you, he goes out of his way to do stuff for you,” he describes.

One of his favorite stories is how Boals would set up special tables for his dates in the back of the restaurant; even on their busiest nights.





“He’d get me to come in the exit door, with my date, and he’d have me a table set up, a bottle of wine, the food- everything. He just would go out of his way to take care of me, it was great,” he says.

The restaurant sold this week for $7 million to Geyer Capital Management LLC after being on the market for about a year and a half.

Chris Kendrick and Josh Schaap are the realtors that handled the sale. While R.B.’s has set the bar high, they predict the next restaurant in the space will follow suit.

“Another top-notch place like that, probably with seafood. Hopefully something like that to contribute to Shem Creek,” says Kendrick.

Now that the space is in good hands, Boals is excited to start his retirement.

“It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders, but that’s the way I wanted it. Almost 60 years. That’s a long time,” says Boals.

There’s no word on what exactly will be going in the space, however, they expect to do some renovations over the next few months. Stay tuned for updates.