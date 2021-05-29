Remembering Ronjanae: Loved ones hold candlelight vigil for 14-year-old shooting victim

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s been one week since 14-year-old Ronjonae Smith was shot and killed in the Deas Hill community.

Authorities are now investigating an “unauthorized concert” on May 22nd that led to multiple shots fired; killing Smith and injuring 14 others.





On Friday, a large crowd of friends and family gathered where the tragedy took place to remember Smith with candles, balloons and signs.

“She just loved to dress up. She loves to take pictures. We’ve got so [many] pictures of her, she just loved everything. A beautiful young lady, beautiful,” says the teen’s father Ronald Smith.

As the community mourns the loss of the bright young lady, many are fearful one of their family members might be next. With a recent uptick in crime, community leaders like Pastor Thomas Dixon are holding workshops to try and end the violence.

“Our goal is simple and our message is simple. We want to 1) stop innocent people from being hurt, and 2) to break the “no snitch” code when innocent people are hurt,” says Dixon.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said it’s likely multiple shooters were involved in the incident on May 22nd, however, there are no suspects at this time. This is an active investigation.