Remembering William “Butch” Barfield, longtime public servant and friend to all

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- William “Butch” Barfield grew up in the city of North Charleston. He devoted his life to serving the community, and making it a better place for everyone.

“He was the most easy-going, lovable, most decent individual that I know other than my father,” says North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Burgess and Barfield’s friendship goes all the way back to their time playing little league. They were rivals on the field, but ended up on the same team at the North Charleston Police Department.

“Even the criminals that we dealt with — they had super mad respect for him because how he handled it. And he would tell them, ‘it’s business it wasn’t personal,'” says Burgess.

Burgess says it was Barfield who came up with the idea for a family fun day back in 1996. The police department rounded up food vendors, face painters and bouncy castles just to get to know the community better.





“That is one of the biggest things that has helped our relationship with our community and it was started by former Deputy Chief William Butch Barfield,” says Burgess.

Butch Barfield loved all people. He was a man of great faith and a devoted husband and father. Many say that they are a better person because of Butch.

“It didn’t matter what color you were. It didn’t matter what gender you were. When you see that one person looking at you with a calm, assuring look. Somebody that really seems like they want you there…that’s Butch Barfield,” says Burgess.

Barfield will lie in state in the lobby of North Charleston City Hall on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Monday, a funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of Praise on Ashley Phosphate Road at 2:00 p.m.