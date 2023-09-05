MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Plantation on Tuesday announced the completion of a newly renovated multi-use space on the property.

The historic Cotton Gin House was built in the 1850s for cotton processing on Boone Hall Plantation.

Before and After Cotton Gin (Photo: Boone Hall Plantation)

Before and After Cotton Gin (Photo: Boone Hall Plantation)

The 2021 groundbreaking followed a highly anticipated decision to renovate the building into a multi-use space in 2006.

The remodeled Cotton Gin House features a new visitor center, gift shop, event space, and museum highlighting over three centuries of history.

Boone Hall Plantation and partnering architects are proud the share that the structure kept its original brick exterior to maintain its historic integrity.

An official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on September 13 at 4:00 p.m. Guests will have a chance to step into the renovated building for speeches, refreshments, and tours.