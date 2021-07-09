Rep. Clyburn hosting Town Hall in North Charleston, offering COVID-19 vaccines

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference to discuss an upcoming House vote regarding statues on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Monday will stop in North Charleston as part of his Help is Here Town Hall Tour.

Clyburn is hoping to hear from constituents about their concerns, as well as “highlight American Rescue Plan provisions that will benefit families and communities in the Sixth Congressional District.”

The event will be held at Trident Technical College and will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Prior to the event, free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to eligible parties beginning at 4:30 p.m.