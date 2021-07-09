Rep. Clyburn hosting Town Hall in North Charleston, offering COVID-19 vaccines

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Monday will stop in North Charleston as part of his Help is Here Town Hall Tour.
Clyburn is hoping to hear from constituents about their concerns, as well as “highlight American Rescue Plan provisions that will benefit families and communities in the Sixth Congressional District.”
The event will be held at Trident Technical College and will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Prior to the event, free COVID-19 vaccines will be available to eligible parties beginning at 4:30 p.m.