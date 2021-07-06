Rep. Clyburn introduces bill to protect Revolutionary War sites in Carolinas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) recently introduced House Bill 1286, which would establish ‘The Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor.’
The bill seeks $10 million in federal funds to create an eight-mile-wide corridor from South Carolina through North Carolina, featuring relevant sites from the Revolutionary War. The project would be completed over the next 15 years.
Lowcountry sites include Eutaw Springs, Francis Marion’s burial site, and Fort Moultrie, to name a few.
Clyburn said that it is important to highlight the significant role that South Carolina played in the Revolutionary War.
In addition to educating the public, the corrdior would bring tourism to rural areas that are often overlooked by visitors.
Clyburn noted that the understanding of a shared history brings people closer together, which is reflected in the bipartisan support for the legislation.
Named on the bill in addition to Clyburn are Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), William Timmons (R-SC), Ralph Normal (R-SC), Tom Rice (R-SC), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), David Price (D-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Alma Adams (D-NC).
If approved, it would be the third Heritage Corridor in South Carolina, all of which Clyburn played a pivotal role in creating.