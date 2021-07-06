Rep. Clyburn introduces bill to protect Revolutionary War sites in Carolinas

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) speaks during a news conference to discuss an upcoming House vote regarding statues on Capitol Hill on July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. House Democrats have introduced a bill that would replace the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger B. Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber at the U.S. Capitol with one of former Justice Thurgood Marshall. Taney was the author of the 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared African Americans couldn’t be citizens. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) recently introduced House Bill 1286, which would establish ‘The Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor.’

The bill seeks $10 million in federal funds to create an eight-mile-wide corridor from South Carolina through North Carolina, featuring relevant sites from the Revolutionary War. The project would be completed over the next 15 years.

Lowcountry sites include Eutaw Springs, Francis Marion’s burial site, and Fort Moultrie, to name a few.

Clyburn said that it is important to highlight the significant role that South Carolina played in the Revolutionary War.

“Were it not for the Battle of Eutaw Springs… or the Battle of Charleston, the war would have gone in another direction… So, I think it’s important for people to know that South Carolina, North Carolina, and other places in the south made significant contributions to the establishment of this great nation.” Rep. Jim Clyburn

In addition to educating the public, the corrdior would bring tourism to rural areas that are often overlooked by visitors.

Clyburn noted that the understanding of a shared history brings people closer together, which is reflected in the bipartisan support for the legislation.

Named on the bill in addition to Clyburn are Representatives Nancy Mace (R-SC), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), William Timmons (R-SC), Ralph Normal (R-SC), Tom Rice (R-SC), G.K. Butterfield (D-NC), David Price (D-NC), Dan Bishop (R-NC), and Alma Adams (D-NC).

If approved, it would be the third Heritage Corridor in South Carolina, all of which Clyburn played a pivotal role in creating.