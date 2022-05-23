CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Monday announced that a Lowcountry nonprofit is set to receive nearly $800,000 in federal funds.

The Lowcountry Local First’s Good Growth initiative provides assistance to small, locally and minority-owned businesses and encourages the public to prioritize such businesses.

A $789,724 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act will be put towards providing “small and minority businesses training, financial literacy, and co-working and peer networking opportunities.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought to light and exacerbated many of the inequities that small and minority businesses have been dealing with for years,” Clyburn said. “This funding will ensure that Lowcountry Local First has the necessary resources to address these issues and build on their work to bridge the entrepreneurship support gap in underserved communities.”

Click here to learn more about Lowcountry Local First.