NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (R-SC) will host his famous fish fry in North Charleston on May 7.

Every year, the “World Famous Fish Fry” brings together some of the top politicians form around the state and country.

This year’s event will take place at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village, 3923 Azalea Drive. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.