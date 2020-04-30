Rep. Cunningham calls on Kiawah Island Community Association to return $1M coronavirus loan

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Joe Cunningham is calling on the Kiawah Island Community Association to return a $1 million coronavirus loan meant to help struggling small businesses.

In a press release Thursday, Rep. Cunningham said he is calling on the Kiawah Island Community Association to return the $1 million coronavirus loan they obtained through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The program was established by Congress as part of a bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to aid small businesses who are facing extended shutdowns and layoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am incredibly disappointed that Kiawah Island Community Association took advantage of a program that was designed to offer a lifeline to struggling small businesses,” he said. “When Congress approved spending billions of dollars of taxpayer money to help small businesses and their workers survive this crisis, it wasn’t meant for giant corporations with deep pockets or wealthy community associations with millions of dollars in reserve funds.”

Rep. Cunningham said he has spoken with numerous small business owners in the Lowcountry who “desperately need relief and have not yet been able to receive it.”

Cunningham said the Kiawah Island Community Association should return the loan immediately so that this relief can go where it was intended.

“We are a close-knit community here in the Lowcountry, and so when one of us suffers, we all suffer,” he said.