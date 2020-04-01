Rep. Cunningham says having COVID-19 gave him a better understanding of how it is spread, why we need stay at home orders

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As you likely know, Representative Joe Cunningham has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation as he recovers from the novel coronavirus.

News 2 was able to catch up with the representative on Wednesday. He said having the virus has impacted his view on how it is spread and how it should be handled by state and national leaders.

“It gives you a better understanding of just how different this virus is and how novel it is – the fact that it can impact people on a broad spectrum and can be passed so easily,” he said. “I think it’s given me a better understanding of why we need the stay at home orders, why we need to buckle down for a couple of weeks at least and hopefully get past this thing and flatten the curve so we can get back to life as normal.”

Rep. Cunningham went on to commend Governor McMaster on how he has handled the situation so far and urged everyone to follow social distancing and self-isolation practices.