Rep. Cunningham to host roundtable discussion on solar energy and its impact in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham will host a roundtable focused on solar energy in downtown Charleston on Friday.

Participants will discuss what Congress can do to promote clean energy in the Lowcountry and the impact of solar energy on local businesses and residents.

Conservation Voters of South Carolina, Southern Current, and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation will attend the discussion along with local constituents.

Following the roundtable, Rep. Cunningham will tour the Conservation Voters of South Carolina on Line Street.

The building has a solar panel and is carbon-negative.